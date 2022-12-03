Katsina Varsity Constructs 80-Housing Units for Lecturers

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The management of the Katsina State-owned Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University (UMYU) has constructed 80 3-bedrooms housing units for its lecturers as part of efforts to enhance and sustain effective and efficient learning in the institution.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sunusi Mamman, who disclosed this while unveiling his achievements to journalists, said the university could not achieve its greatness if the lecturers are not residing within its campus hence the construction of the housing units.

He said: “This university was established as a non-residential institution in 2006 but today courtesy of my state governor and my council we have succeeded in constructing 80 number 3-bedrooms housing units for lectures because the university cannot achieve its greatness if lecturers are not domicile in the university”.

Mamman added that he has also introduced N20 million interest-free loan for staff, adding that: “I met N10 million revolving loan to be given to the staff but I increased it to N20 million and made it interest-free”.

He said the university under his watch has also established a medical college approved by the National University Commission (NUC), saying the first sect of the students for college has commenced registration.

The Vice Chancellor added that he has increased the academic programmes of the university from 36 to 51 including the bachelor of medical and surgery (MBBS), metrology, international relations and environmental sciences.