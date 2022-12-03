Gov Abiodun’s Developmental Stride, a Model

Femi Ogbonnikan





Development is forever a work in progress. It is because socio-economic growth is a continuous process and an unfolding endeavour that never ends until it is cut short by death, which means that every step in the journey to a higher level of comfort and greatness is as important and worthy as any other step. In so far as the development of infrastructure is concerned, Ogun State has never had it so good. Yes, arguably, and without any fear of equivocation.

Of course, performance assessment depends on the eyes with which individual views the development we see happening in the state under the present administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun. The fact that we see a significant transformation of the infrastructure landscape in the three senatorial districts in the state today doesn’t mean it will seem significant or even be noticeable to some other people because of the differences in our perception, our judgment, and our minds’ eyes. We know some cynics will not even give a hoot about the current economic reality of our time as a basis for their judgements. Many perfectionists, cynics or pessimists too don’t realise the limitation of resources available at the disposal of the government at this time of the global economic meltdown.

Regardless of individual opinion, bias and prejudice, there is no doubt that Abiodun, has raised the threshold of good governance in the state. And it can only get better. For the avoidance of doubt, at no time had he said that his administration had done all the roads in Ogun State, and, of course, it is impossible to do so in a swoop by anyone no matter the quantum of resources available at a given point in time. But he has consistently assured the citizens of continuity of investment in infrastructure as a catalyst for rapid industrial growth and economic prosperity for all and sundry. He has consistently assured them of inclusiveness in governance, open and transparent process, grassroots participation in the decision-making process as well as even and equal distribution of developmental projects.

For further motivation, we must appreciate the present progress the administration has made so far while striving for a better tomorrow. In all human endeavours, it is full devotion to the present with an eye on continuing the journey forward that ensures excellence and sustained effort. In other words, development is a continuous process that is gradual and cumulative. It is just like hiking up the mountain path: a slow, steady ascent leads to the top. Growth is imbued with hope, with ever-expanding possibilities.

As can be rightly inferred from the Governor’s address during the recent commissioning of some projects, it is no longer an end to be celebrated but rather just another stepping stone on the way to bigger and better things. You could see happiness and joy on the faces of Remo people who were present at the commissioning of 4km Oba Erinwole road which had become almost impassable before the coming of the present administration. Important as the road is to the economic well-being of the people of Sagamu, Ogijo, and even Ikorodu in Lagos State. It was completely neglected for political pettiness.

The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, in his keynote address at the occasion, gave testimony that the road before the reconstruction was one of the most deplorable roads in the state.

The story is the same for the roads traversing Ilaro to Ilara, Ajebo to Ajenbadele, Odeda to Odogbolu, Iwopin to Iwoye, Iperu to Ipokia, Sango- Ota to Sagamu, Ijebu- Ode to Ijoko, Igbesa to Igbogila.

It is, therefore, gratifying to note that Governor Abiodun has set the tone for a paradigm shift in governance, believing that people are the ultimate object of development. A week ago, it was a promise kept when traditional rulers, state functionaries, party faithful, and other critical stakeholders converged on Sagamu, precisely on Monday, November 21, 2022 to commission Oba Erinwole road in fulfillment of his (Governor’s) electioneering promise to prioritize the development of road infrastructure throughout the length and breadth of the state.

The epoch-making event followed the successful completion and commissioning of Arepo Journalist Estate Road, Igan/Ishamurin/ Odo-Shikiti Road (Ago-Iwoye), Oke-Ola Road in Imeko, among others. Indeed, this year has been an all-around year of commissioning and celebration across all parts of the state.

And it is just the beginning. What is more? From now till May 29, 2023, when the curtain draws on the first tenure of the administration, there can be no dull moment again as the Governor has given an assurance that there will be commissioning of, at least, one road project per week across all the three senatorial districts of the state. He made the declaration during the commissioning ceremony to the excitement of the people. That appears to be a tall ambition, right? Yes, it is. But it is doable with the commitment of focused leadership of the Governor. To meet its aggressive and insatiable quest for infrastructural transformation, the administration has already evolved alternative financing options such as Public-Private-Partnership (PPP), the establishment of an Infrastructure Development Bond, and other initiatives to aid the delivery of the administration’s agenda for development.

With the initiative, over 80 major roads and others (Federal roads inclusive) totalling 400km have been constructed, reconstructed or rehabilitated across the State within the three and a half years of the administration.

Hear from the horse’s mouth:

“We have spent the last three and half years, rekindling the hope and trust of our people in their Government we have re-established between government and the private sector. We have prioritised the delivery of services and remained focused and committed to the implementation of our ‘Building our Future Together’ Agenda. We remain a promise-keeping administration!

“This administration in three years and six months has done more in terms of kilometres of roads than previous administrations in the State. These road projects include amongst others: Ilaro – Owode Road, Ijebu-Ode-Mojoda-Epe Road, Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu Interchange Road, Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road, Panseke-Adigbe-Opako Road, Ilishan-Ago-Iwoye Road etc.

“Let me emphasise that we are equal to the task of commissioning at least one project per week until we end our first term because we are focused, deliberate, and determined to make Ogun a champion sub-national that will be an envy of others in terms of service delivery.

“To date, over 80 major roads and others (Federal roads inclusive) totalling 400km have been constructed, reconstructed, or rehabilitated across the State. This administration in three years and six months has done more in terms of kilometres of roads than previous administrations in the State.”

This is by no means a rare feat in our present economic situation occasioned by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, dwindling Federal revenue arising from crude oil theft, the challenge of insecurity, and the resultant decline in the Gross Domestic Product. One significant thing here is that these roads were chosen by the people themselves as their priority projects in line with the bottom-top development strategy of the present administration. According to the Governor, 97 percent of the road projects in the state were chosen by the people themselves.

Among other economic benefits, the constructed Oba Erinwole road will not only open access to Sagamu-Ogijo Industrial zone of the State, but it will also attract new businesses which in turn will boost the economic base of small and medium enterprises of Sagamu and its environs.

Other than that, the infrastructure drive of the present administration will continue to have a multiplier effect on the Internally Generate Revenue (IGR) which can further be used to finance other infrastructure projects in other parts of the State. It is also a veritable tool for urbanization, industrialization, and economic growth of the state. All of these have self-reinforcing benefits which can crystalize into sustainable growth and development of the state’s economy.

More fundamentally, it creates enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership which is a way of ensuring sustainable economic development and individual prosperity for the people of the state.

As the Governor has already disclosed, work will soon commence on other roads that have similar economic importance. The list of roads already penciled down for immediate attention include the hospital road in Ogijo and the bright fashion road. In addition to these, the administration is also looking forward to collaborating with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to finish the remaining portion of the road linking the state with Lagos, complete Otta-Idiroko International route as well as Ilaro – Papalanto-Sagamu Interchange routes.

As part of the inclusive policy of the administration, an arrangement has also been made to deploy graders and other road equipment to local government areas across the state to rehabilitate roads at the grassroots.

Beyond the road infrastructures, preparation is equally at top gear to commission the long-awaited International Agro Cargo Airport to complement and nurture the development of the Ogun State Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) initiative to fruition. The whole essence of this is to align the project with the overall objective of ensuring agricultural industrialization, food self-sufficiency as well as job creation. When it becomes operational, it is already projected that the project will provide over 25,000 job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the state.

Realising the importance of human capital development as a veritable engine that drives sustainable industrial and economic growth, a remarkable effort has also been made in addressing the challenges confronting the education sector such as dilapidated classrooms, acute shortage of instructional materials and textbooks, insufficient classrooms and furniture for both students and their teachers, lack of regular training for teachers, lack of incentives and motivation, inadequate supervision and monitoring, poor funding and remuneration of the workforce, among others.

To frontally deal with these challenges, an arrangement has been concluded by the administration to launch the Ogun State Education Trust Fund and the Education Management Information System that will allow the government to issue LIN Learner Identification Numbers (LIN) for all students which is the first of its kind anywhere in Nigeria. The idea behind the initiative is to guarantee a steady source of funding for the education sector from the primary level to the tertiary institutions.

This week, he again delivered on another of his promise to turn around the fortune of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu which had been hitherto neglected by the past administrations. This, he did, through the successful implementation of the recommendations of the visitation panel set up by the administration upon assumption of office to suggest ways of restoring the lost glory of the institution. The effort eventually paid off resulting in the unveiling and renaming of the school after the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona. With this unveiling, Tai Solarin College of Education has ceased to exit. In its place, we now have Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science, and Technology, Omu-Ajose, Odogbolu Local Government, a multi-disciplinary tertiary institution.

The re-naming was in recognition of the immeasurable contributions the revered monarch had made to education and community development in the state. While promising to ensure adequate funding for the institution, the Governor further disclosed the readiness of his administration to reconstruct the internal roads of the College and the road from Ala passing through Omu. It is to the credit of the administration that the institution was recently awarded the best college of education in Nigeria.

Apart from the tertiary level of education, both primary and secondary schools have also received their fair share of public funding. This is particularly evident in the Yellow Roofs Revolution we now see all over the 1000 State-owned Primary and Secondary Schools.

In addition to all these, over 1200 affordable housing units and over 100 Primary Healthcare Centres have so far been delivered to boost people’s access to quality healthcare service delivery in the state.

Little wonder that people refer to Governor Abiodun as the architect of modern Ogun. And rightly so, given the significant progress, the state has recorded in all facets of human life within the three and a half years of the present administration.

Ogbonnikan wrote from Abeokuta, Ogun State.