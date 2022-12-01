  • Wednesday, 30th November, 2022

Nigerian Breweries Plc Empowers 472 Youth, Others

Nigerian Breweries Plc, the foremost brewing company in Nigeria, has empowered 472 youth and women with skills acquisition across 6 locations in Nigeria. The beneficiaries were recently hosted to graduation ceremonies held simultaneously across the country in Lagos, Abuja, Ota, (Ogun), Kaduna, Ama(Enugu) and Awo-Omamma.

In his message to the graduands at the various ceremonies, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi noted that the initiative is in furtherance of  the company’s commitment to its corporate philosophy of winning with Nigeria as it seeks to support youth and women on their journey to entrepreneurship, employment generation and financial independence.

Congratulating all the graduands across locations, Essaadi urged beneficiaries to maximize what they have learnt by making judicious use of them. According to him, all the beneficiaries will also receive start-up tools as a way of supporting them on their entrepreneurial journey.

The roll call of dignitaries that graced  the various graduation ceremonies across the locations include First Lady, Enugu State, Monica Ugwuanyi,representative of the First Lady, Ogun State,Mrs. Abimbola Adesanya,representative of the Deputy Governor, Lagos, Mrs. Bolaji Dada, Commissioner for Youth development, Abia State,  Barrister Charles Esonu and several traditional rulers across the locations.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat who was represented by Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lagos State, Mrs. Bolaji Dada said the programme has further cemented the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility particularly with the host community.

