NDLEA Destroys Illicit Drugs Worth N2bn in Kwara





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara State Command, has destroyed N2bn worth of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd), who was represented by Mr. Muhammed Sokoto at the event held in Ilorin yesterday, said the destroyed drugs comprised 24, 611 kilogrammes of 24 tons of illicit drugs.

He commended the state Command for its efforts in riding the country of banned substances and illicit drugs, which he described as the right step in the right direction.

Earlier in his remarksm the NDLEA state Commander, Alhaji Ibrahim Saidu, said the destroyed drugs comprised cannabis sativa, cocaine among others.

He noted that the drugs were all seized during routine raid operations and interdiction duties by officers of the NDLEA.

Marwa added that a total number of 184, suspects were arrested in connection with the illicit drugs and prosecuted while 127 were convicted and sentenced to various terms of imprisonments.