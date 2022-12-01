A Local’s Guide to the Best of Orlando – Parks & Attraction Places

If you plan your next trip to Orlando, stay calm because this local guide will help you explore the Orlando parks and attractions.

Introduction

Orlando, a city in Florida, is home to some of the world’s most popular theme parks and attractions. Locals know where to find the best-hidden gems in the city. From secluded parks to world-renowned museums, there’s something for everyone in Orlando.

So whether you’re a local or just visiting, check out these parks and attractions at Orlando to make your trip enjoyable and worth visiting. So, let’s get started.

Why is Orlando Great for Tourists?

There are variety of visiting places at Orlando, from theme parks and attractions to shopping and dining.

Here are just a few of the reasons why Orlando is such a great place for tourists:

Orlando has amazing theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. These theme parks offer endless entertainment for visitors of all ages.

In addition to its many theme parks, Orlando also offers a variety of other attractions, such as museums, golf courses, and water parks. There is truly something for everyone in Orlando.

Orlando is also a great place to shop, with plenty of malls and outlet stores offering discounts on name-brand items. Visitors can also find many unique boutiques and shops throughout the city.

Best Parks in Orlando

Orlando is known for its theme parks, but it also has some great parks that are perfect for a day of relaxation or fun. Here are the best parks in Orlando.

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Disney’s Magic Kingdom is the first and most iconic of the four main parks at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The park opened on July 17, 1995, and since then has been drawing in guests from around the world with its enchanting atmosphere and classic attractions.

While the park has undergone many changes and additions over the years, its original charm still shines. Guests can explore six different themed lands – Main Street USA, Adventureland, Frontierland, Liberty Square, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland – each filled with unforgettable experiences.

From classics like It’s a Small World and Pirates of the Caribbean to newer favorites like Elsa’s Frozen Adventure, there is something for everyone at Magic Kingdom. And, of course, no visit to the park would be complete without meeting some of your favorite Disney characters!

Epcot

Orlando’s Epcot park is one of four theme parks at Walt Disney World. Visitors can explore 11 countries with unique attractions, restaurants, and shops. Epcot has many popular rides like Soarin’ Around the World and Test Track, Presented by Chevrolet.

The park is divided into Future World and Nature’s Love. The future world features rides and attractions that focus on science and technology, while Nature’s Love beautifully showcases the beauty of nature.

Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is home to more than 1,700 animals from 250 species. The park has seven sections, each with unique attractions and experiences.

Guests can explore the African savanna on a safari ride, see live shows featuring exotic animals, meet some of their favorite Disney characters, and much more. Animal Kingdom is the perfect place for animal lovers of all ages to learn about and enjoy some of the world’s most amazing creatures.

Attractions in Orlando

Walt Disney World is the most popular theme park in Orlando. Visitors can enjoy rides, shows, and parades throughout the day. The park comprises four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios.

Visitors can experience rides based on their favorite movies and TV shows. The park is divided into two sections: Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

Hollywood Studios

Hollywood Studios in Orlando is a theme park that opened on May 1, 1989. The park is divided into six themed areas: Hollywood Boulevard, Echo Lake, Animation Courtyard, Pixar Place, Sunset Boulevard, and Mickey Avenue.

Guests can enjoy attractions such as the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Toy Story Midway Mania! and more. There is also a variety of dining and shopping experiences available throughout the park.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando is a theme park and marine zoological park in Orlando, Florida. With an area of 200 acres (0.81 km2), it is the largest of the three parks in the SeaWorld chain.

The park is located on the outskirts of Orlando, along Interstate 4 at exit 72A. The site was initially planned as a resort complex called Cypress Gardens, but plans were changed after the death of its owner in 1966.

A group of investors purchased the property in 1968 and began constructing a marine life park called SeaWorld Florida. The park was developed by George J. Gilbertson and opened on December 7, 1973.

Shopping Places in Orlando

The city is home to many upscale shopping malls and outlets. Orlando is also known for its outlet malls, which offer great discounts on designer brands.

Some of the best shopping places in Orlando include the Mall at Millenia, the Florida Mall, and Orlando International Premium Outlets.

They are also convenient for visitors because they are located near major attractions like Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. You should check out Orlando’s outlet malls if you are looking for bargains.

These malls offer great discounts on designer brands. Orlando’s popular outlet malls include the Prime Outlets at International Drive and the Belz Factory Outlet World.

Conclusion – What to Expect When Visiting Orlando

Orlando is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. This vibrant city has many things for you, from world-famous theme parks to exciting nightlife.

First and foremost, Orlando has some of the world’s most popular theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. These parks offer endless entertainment for visitors of all ages. If you’re looking for thrills, you’ll find them here.

In addition to theme parks, Orlando also offers a variety of other attractions, such as museums, shopping malls, and restaurants.

When visiting Orlando, be sure to pack your sunscreen and comfortable shoes. You’ll be doing a lot of walking! And finally, don’t forget to have fun!

