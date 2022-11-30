Reverse All ‘Illega’l Actions, Policies of Oyetola’s Govt, Activist Tells Adeleke





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A human rights activist and Executive Chairman, Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice(CHRSJ), Adeniyi, Alimi Sulaiman, has urged the new Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to reverse all the last minutes perceived illegal actions and policies of the immediate-past administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola through the due process of law.

Sulaiman, who declared that it became imperative at this point in time of transition of Oyetola’s government to the new administration of Adeleke in order to save the state and the new administration from impending calamities which Oyetola’s government had concluded plan to put the new administration into.

The rights activist said all the recent decisions taken by Oyetola’s administration, were the clogs in the wheel of progress of the state, noting that the new administration of Senator Adeleke should avoid anything that could bring cacophony of noise that could lead to political, communal and administrative crises for the new government as a result of recent unjust decisions of Oyetola’s administration.

He further stressed that all such decisions taken before and after the July 16, 2022, were taken not for the interest of the good people of the state but with the sole aim of causing political, bureaucratic, administrative and communal crisis for Adeleke’s new administration.

This was contained in a signed congratulatory message to the new governor of the state and the people of the state.

Sulaiman, who doubles as the national coordinator, Osun West Political Agenda (OWEPA), disclosed that there was no ambiguity in the actions and policies of any government across the world, but stated that the last three months actions and policies of Oyetola till the end of the administration, shown clearly “a fait accompli.”

While congratulating Senator Ademola Adeleke as he takes the mantle of leadership of the state, he advised the new governor to be proactive in righting all the wrongs of Oyetola’s government, particularly the decisions taken immediately after the July 16, 2022, governorship election when Adeleke has been declared the winner of the poll by the electoral umpire.

Sulaiman who also described Oyetola’s government as lawless administration, which flagrantly disregard the court pronouncements at will in order to serve the whims and caprices of the few elements in the state, said: “No serious government will follow its foot path.”

According to him “To us in CHRSJ, the stability of the government of Adeleke in the interest of people of Osun State, is our priority and it would be a great disservice to the good people of the state if Adeleke refuses to reverse all the illegal actions of Oyetola’s government, and it would amount to sitting on the keg of gun powder that would explode in no distance time.”