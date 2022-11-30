Ikpeazu Warns Criminals to Stay Away from Abia

The Governor of Abia State , Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday said his administration places the highest premium on security of lives and property since it is the bedrock of sustainable development.

Ikpeazu stated this at the inauguration of the new Eastern Ngwa Divisional Police Headquarters Building Umuobiakwa,Obingwa LGA by the built by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

He appreciated the service commanders of the various security services in the State for their cooperation and hard work, stressing that criminals will no longer find any hiding place in the state.

Governor Ikpeazu also commended officers and men of the Nigerian police for their selfless service and charged the IG to continue to encourage them for optimal performance.

The governor while recalling that his administration completed and handed over the brand new Zone 9 Police Headquarters Umuahia to the Nigerian Police assured the people the state would continue to provide logistics to security agencies to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

The governor disclosed that the cordial working relationship between government and security agencies has yielded positive results, adding that the prevailing peace in the state is attributable to the robust working relationship with all security agencies in the state.

Speaking while inaugurating the police headquarters, the IG who described the station of being up to international standard, noted that it is furnished with 24 hours power which will aide the job of the police.

Baba noted that Ikpeazu has, through the facility, brought motivation and encouragement to the Nigerian police and promised that his men will justify the gesture with improved performance.

The IG used the forum to thank Governor Ikpeazu for bequeathing to the Zone 9 Police Headquarters Umuahia, a permanent and modern Office accomodation that is of International standard and for launching an ICT-driven security architecture in line with international best practices.

He said that the governor has through the gesture entered the “Guinness Record Book” as Police most friendly Governor” , charging his men to protect and defend the facility as their own.

In their goodwill messages, the Chairman, Obingwa LGA Mrs Uloma Nwogu, the Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers,Eze Joseph Nwabeke and Chief Ike Onyenweaku congratulated the Governor on his developmental projects across the state including the security of lives and property of the citizenry and expressed optimism that he would do more in the Senate come 2023.