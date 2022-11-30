Gombe  Expresses Worry over Prevalence of Cattle Disease

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Secretary to Gombe State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, has challenged the Nigerian Institute of Trypanosomiasis (NIT) in Kaduna to put in place effective programme towards eradicating the cattle disease caused by Tsetse fly.

The SSG gave the challenge yesterday when he granted audience to a research team from the Pan-Africa Tsetse fly and Trypanosomiasis Eradication Campaign (PATTEC) led by Dr. Alice Jonah.

Professor Njodi expressed concern over the prevalence of cattle disease caused by Tsetse fly, a phenomenon he thought had already been eradicated given the attainment of modern technology and vaccine to deal with tropical diseases. He explained that the state government under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has made it a point of duty to embark on annual vaccination of cattle in the state.

Njodi commended the Nigerian Institute of Trypanosomiasis for embarking on a pilot campaign which has seen the treatment of cattle in six local government areas of the state.

He assured them of the state government support and need for partnership to work with relevant agencies.

Speaking earlier, the team Lead, Dr. Jonah, thanked the state government for according the much needed priority to animal health, which is leading to the success of its research work in the state.

She explained further that the Nigerian Institute of Trypanosomiasis is poised to eradicate the cattle disease through the PATTEC, which was instituted in 2000 by African Heads of State to eradicate the menace of Tsetse fly in Sahel Africa sub-region which she described as worrisome.