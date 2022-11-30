Electoral Act 2022 Will Ensure Nigeria Complies With International Best Practices 

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Electoral Act 2022 will enable the Nigeria electoral system complies with best international best practices without.

The Acting of Legal Services Department ,Mrs. Faith . A Kotso made this known while delivering a paper title” A critical appraisal of the Electoral Act 2022 as

antidote to free and fair election in Nigeria at the 22th annual lecture of the Policy and lawmaker at Nigeria Union Journalists Lokoja on Tuesday.

She explained that the conduct of elections in Nigeria has always been regulated by law the Constitution which is the ground norm is the highest of the nation and no law must be contrary to its provision.

The Acting Head of legal Service Department noted that section 153 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, establishes the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Section 15, part 1 of the Third schedule of the 1999 Constitution, defines the composition and powers of INEC.

“The Electoral Act is the main is electoral legal framework that regulates all the activities of INEC, from registration-Voters, registration of political parties, conduct of elections, electoral offences, inter alia Section 148 Of the Electoral Act, 2022, empowers the commission to issue regulations, guidelines or manuals for the purpose of giving effect to the provision of the Act, hence, the INEC Election Regulations and Guidelines and the Manual for Election officials.

“This provision was amplified in plethora of cases, where the Courts held that the INEC Manual and regulations is an extension’ of the Electoral Act and therefore has the force the law.

“The Constitution envisaged a need for constant review of the rules of the

electoral process to deal with emerging problems by empowering the

National Assembly to make laws to guide the general conduct of elections, it is no wonder the National Assembly has always amended an existing Electoral Act 2023 enacted a new one before a general, it is against this backdrop that the Electoral Act , 2002 regulated the 2003 general elections, 2006 Electoral Act regulated the general elections, of 2007, whereas, the 2010 Electoral Act, regulated the 2011 general elections,and upon the review of the 2011 general elections, the 2010 Electoral Act was amended and used for the 2015 and 2019 general election

The Publisher of Policy amd Lawmakers Magazine, Blarin Friday Ogungbemi commended all the political parties in Kogi State ahead of 2023, acknowledging

that they have exhibited a high level of maturity and political tolerance in the effect

We do not have pronounced records of inter party crises the state. It is against this backdrop we are recognizing am your political party with the: “Most DistingUished Peaceful political party

The Former member of Kogi State House of Assembly, Henry Ojula has commended the publisher for his consistency,not that he has always been giving accurate reports in the magazine.