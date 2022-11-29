Nasarawa Workers Renounce Labour Party, as Sule Declares Re-election Campaign





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Workers in Nasarawa State yesterday renounced their membership of the Labour Party (LP) and consequently resolved to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forth coming general election.

Nasarawa State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Yusuf Iya, denounced the Labour Party on behalf the workers in the state when the State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, flagged off his re-election campaign in Toto Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the governor’s re-election campaign flag off, Iya claimed that a Supreme Court judgment had given civil servants in the country the right to belong to any political party of their choices, hence making them (civil servants) to become active in politics.

Justifying the reason behind the workers’ unalloyed support for the APC, the Nasarawa NLC chairman maintained that the incumbent governor has demonstrated good governance in the state by way of fulfilling most of the promises he made during his 2019 electioneering campaign.

Iya said: “He promised workers in the state of prompt payment of salaries, and he has done that that salaries are being paid on or before 25th of every month. There is also relative peace in the state, while attracting investors who have already come to industrialise the state or have indicated interest in bringing their investment into the state.”

Addressing APC loyalists at the campaign rally, Governor Sule re- assured people of the state of his continuous commitment to initiate more projects and programmes that would improve on the standard of living of people of the state if re-elected.

The governor said he has done so much for the people of Toto Local Government Area and the state as a whole, hence promising to do more if re-elected in 2023.

According to him, “I have done my best and still doing my best in the areas of education, health, agriculture, security, empowerment, employment, security, infrastructure, among others. I want to assure you that I will do more, if given another mandate to be your governor.”

He, therefore, urged people of Toto Local Government not to allow other people, who have forgotten about them but only show up during elections, to mislead them.

He also called on the people of Toto to support the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, to succeed at all times.