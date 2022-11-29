FG: Standardisation Key to Reaping AfCFTA Benefits

James Emejo and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja



The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Maryam Katagum yesterday said the role of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) remained critical in helping the country’s manufacturing sector to fully benefit from the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The minister said the assurance of adherence to internationally accepted standards which the organisation upholds would eliminate technical barriers to trade making to make locally produced items more competitive globally.

Speaking at the 50th-anniversary celebration of SON in Abuja, Katagum said one of the goals of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was to ensure that the country takes advantage of emerging trade opportunities across the world, adding that adherence to quality standards was however critical to achieving its objective.

The minister particularly commended SON for the positive role it has played in promoting the growth of the manufacturing sector and the economy at large, adding that its, “activities especially through the MANCAP scheme have contributed immensely to the increased acceptability of Nigerian-made products in the international market achieved by this administration.”

She further assured the organisation of the government’s continued support towards achieving its primary mandate.

The minister said, “In acknowledgment of its consistent implementation of reforms aimed at making its services more easily accessible to the public, SON has been ranked first in the Ease of Doing Business by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

“In addition, the organisation recently received an Award from the National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for Ease of Doing Business in the Information Technology Sector. These two recognitions are no doubt fitting anniversary gifts which will no doubt challenge the organisation to keep up its good work.”

She added that the accomplishments of SON over the past 50 years could not have been possible without the strong support of successive governments especially the various ministers of industry and trade.

Katagum also admitted that her ministry had also benefitted immensely from the strong support of Buhari and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who remained a strong advocate of the growth of MSMEs.

She noted that the leadership provided by the president and his vice had helped to position the ministry to provide SON with the support that has resulted in its achievements in the recent past.

The minister also pointed out that the current Director General of the agency, Mallam Farouk Salim, alongside his management team had demonstrated innovation, resourcefulness, and commitment in his leadership of the organisation, and, “I have no doubt that SON is in safe hands.”

She also reassured SON of the ministry’s continued support and guidance as it looks forward to the next 50 years of existence.

The minister said, “Fifty years is a long time in the life of an organisation in Nigeria especially given the fact that our existence as an independent country is only 12 years longer.

“SON must, therefore, be one of the oldest government institutions in Nigeria. This anniversary is therefore undoubtedly a milestone worth celebrating.

“In addition, the steady growth of the Organisation from its humble beginnings to becoming the Apex Standards Body in Nigeria with constitutional responsibilities is also remarkable and worth celebrating.”