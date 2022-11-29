  • Tuesday, 29th November, 2022

Delta Central Senatorial Bid: UPU Rally Support for Dafinone

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Mr. Moses Taiga, has assured the Delta Central Senatorial Candidate under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Ede Dafinone, that the Urhobo nation is solidly behind him in his quest to represent them in the 10th Senate.

Taiga gave the assurance yesterday when Dafinone and the head of his Campaign Organisation, Mr. Adelabu Bodjor, paid a consultation visit to the national executive of the UPU at Uvwiamughe in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He noted that the Urhobos and all past president generals are solidly behind Dafinone, adding that all Urhobos have approved that he should represent them at the Senate.

He maintained that the award winning chartered accountant is qualified to represent the Urhobo nation at the Senate, insisting that the road to the Red Chambers is open for him.

“All Urhobos have approved that you should go to the Senate, you should move forward. The road that your father passed through that is what you will follow. All the past presidents generals, including myself, are supporting you. It shall be well with you. Everywhere you go, the road is open for you. Your father has delivered a good child,” he said.

Dafinone, who is also the chairman of Sapele Okpe Community Landtrust Association, pleaded with members of the UPU’s executive to support him to the Senate and promised to raise the Urhobo people to a higher level for the them to be recognised at the Nigeria stage.

“I will not take you down. I stand before you here today to ask for your prayers and support as I begin my campaign for the Senate position to represent Delta Central and the Urhobo people. I make a promise to my people that I cannot do less than my father. I will strive to raise the Urhobo people to a higher level for the Urhobos to be recognised at the Nigeria stage,” he added.

Some of the UPU executives present at the visit were 1st Deputy President General, Dr. Captain Onoherigho; 2nd Deputy President General, Mr. Francis Ifie Olorogun; National Secretary, Mr. Kenneth Iwhewhe and Mrs. Dame Siakpare Osu ‘R’ Ewheya. 

