Court Fixes December 8 for Judgment on APC Ogun West Senatorial Ticket

James Sowole in Abeokuta



The Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday fixed December 8, 2022, for judgment in the suit filed by four persons against the candidacy of the Senator Solomon Adeola as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District.

Adeola, who won the Ogun West APC Senatorial District Primary, is the serving senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

Justice Joyce Obehi Abdulmalik fixed the date after listening to Counsels to both plaintiffs and defendants in a suit that arose from the conduct of the May 28, 2022 senatorial primary of the APC in Ogun West.

While Mr. Seni Adio represented the plaintiffs who are Johnson Akindele, Babalola Oluwasaanu and Akanbi Orobiyi; Mr. Bode Olanipekun represented the defendants, who are Senator Adeola, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Assembly.

In the suit, the plaintiffs sought the interpretation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) , the Electoral Act 2022 and the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress to determine the validity of Adeola’s nomination by the APC to contest the party’s primaries and the 2023 General Election, on the platform of the APC in Ogun West Senatorial District while still a sitting and serving senator representing Lagos West in the National Assembly.

The plaintiffs were canvassing that Adeola fragrantly contravened and infringed upon the Provision of Section 65(2) (b) of the Electoral Act 2022 and article 9(1) and 20 of the APC Constitution with the party parading himself as the APC’s nominated candidate for the office of senator for Ogun West while he remains a sitting and serving senator simultaneously representing Lagos West Senatorial District.

Convinced that the Ist-3rd defendants erred, the plaintiffs sought some orders against them to achieve their aims.

They sought, “an order of mandatory injunction directing the second and third defendants to recognise the candidate who came second (runner up) against the 1st defendant in the primary conducted on May 28,2022 in the Ogun West Senatorial District as the 3rd Defendant’s validly nominated candidate.

“A further order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st defendant whether by himself or his privies, officer or agents from parading himself as the 3rd Defendant’s validly nominated candidate to contest in the 2023 General Election in constituency of Ogun West Senatorial District.

“And for such further order or orders as the honourable court deem just to make in the circumstance of the case.”

At yesterday’s hearing, counsels to the two parties, adopted their final written addresses, which made the Judge to fix the judgment date.

While speaking with journalists, counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr. Seni Adio said the matter was a constitutional matter and the two parties, have given their final submission and waiting for the judgment of the court.