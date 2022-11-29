  • Tuesday, 29th November, 2022

Aisha Buhari to Northern Leaders: Emulate South-west in Making Women Deputy Govs

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has appealed to northern leaders to emulate the exemplary practice of their South-west counterparts by enthroning women as deputy ghovernors in their states.

Mrs Buhari stated this when she played host to Adamawa State All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in her office at the State House, Abuja.

According to her, such move would serve as a gradual approach to obtaining gender inclusion in the polity. 

She said: “As an indigene of the state, a mother, a grand mother and the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I would like to reaffirm my support for the genuine concern of our party leaders, as well as commit to stepping into the problem so that reason and common sense will prevail in Adamawa politics.

“I would again like to repeat my appeal to respected leaders in the north to learn from the exemplary practice of their South-west counterparts in enthroning women as deputy governors in states as a gradual approach to obtaining gender inclusion in our polity.”

