KSM Demands Justice over Killing of Catholic Priests, Other Nigerians

George Okoh



The Knight of Saint Mulumba Nigeria (KSM) has demanded Justice over the killings of Catholic priests and other Nigerians by terrorist groups in the country.

The KSM Supreme Knight Sir Charles Mbelede, while briefing the press in Abuja on the 43rd Supreme Convention of KSM with the theme, “The role of the Church in the advocacy and the Promotion of Peace, Equity, Justice and Development in the Democratic Transition in Nigeria” said the KSM is advocating against the unbridled killings of catholic priests and other Nigerians, irrespective of their religious persuasions and called for Justice for the victims

He said as a highly disciplined body, “We demand that justice must be served at all times and will continue to abbor all forms of impurity and lawlessness”

Mbelede said the knights came out boldly to condemn the senseless invasion of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo on Pentecost Sunday earlier in the year in which over 60 worshippers, “including two of our promising members and their ward were killed and it is common knowledge that Professor (Bro) and Lady Adesina Ajanaku and their ward, were among the death statistics in that hurrendous expedition.”

He also said it is unacceptable the acts of violent extremism on Christians and the catholic church by Islamic extremists in Nigeria.

“The Order condemned in its entirety the carnage at Owo and the mindless murder of Deborah Yakubu in Sokoto and call on the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book while we continue to pray for the happy repose of the souls.

The SK also said the knights have also variously condemned the continued insecurity in the country and called on the relevant authorities to up their games and stem the unacceptable tide.

He also called on the federal government to find an amicable solution to the court case filled by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) whichrecently called off the over 10 months strike action.