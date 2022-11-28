Impact of NiDCOM Won’t Show Until Nigerians in Diaspora are Able to Vote, Says APC Chieftain





Fidelis David in Akure

The Chairman of the All Progressives Presidential Campaign Council, Canada Chapter, Barrister Jide Oladejo yesterday said the real impact of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) would not materialise until Nigerians in Diaspora are able to vote.

Oladejo stated this in a statement made available to journalists through a Chieftain of APC in Ondo State and Media Director for the APC Presidential Council for Canada, Dr Abiola Oshodi.

The NiDCOM Bill was passed in 2017 and activities began in 2019.

The chairman of the campaign council said, though the establishment of NiDCOM was a step in the right direction in the efforts to coordinate activities of the Diaspora Nigerians, as well as encouraging them to strive to do more for their fatherland but government needs to do even much more by allowing Nigerians in Diaspora to vote.

The APC chieftain who explained that reviving Nigeria’s ailing economy will require multi-faceted approaches involving well-meaning Nigerians, home and abroad advocated the to allow Nigerians in Diaspora to have a say in a country that they have invested their hard earn money into.

Speaking on the inability of Nigerians in Diaspora to vote, he said: “Nigerians in Diaspora bring a lot to the table when it comes to the progress and development of our motherland. For instance, in 2021, the sum of $20 billion was remitted by the Nigerians in the Diaspora. This amount represents four times the foreign direct investment (FD) into the country.

” I must also state that this has been the kind monetary injection into the Nigerian economy from the Nigerians in Diaspora for many years. In view of this, it is inequitable that we are not able to vote despite our notable contribution to the welfare of our people and the Nigerian economy as a whole. I must also add, that many countries around the world provide opportunity for their Diaspora citizens to vote in their election and Nigeria should not be an exception,” he stressed.

Speaking on Diaspora contribution to Nigerian, Oladejo said: “We have already started contributing to the political discuss in Nigeria through the formation of the APC Canada Chapter as well as the promotion of the agenda of our party’s presidential flag bearer. In addition, our contribution to the Nigerian political discuss is an ongoing matter. Nigeria is an interesting country in the sense that everyone except few wants to be in leadership positions just to plunder the resources of the people. However, Senator Tinubu stands out among the pack as a seasoned politician who has been able to bridge the divide to become the presidential candidate of the APC and ready to continue to improve the welfare of Nigerians.”

On the chances the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in 2023, he said: “Senator Tinubu is the candidate to beat in the forthcoming presidential election and therefore, his chances of winning the presidential is very bright. As you can see, he is already putting the necessary work that will make him the next president of the Nigeria in place.

“Senator Tinubu is a progressive politician and I was endeared to him not only because of his achievements as a two time governor of Lagos, but because of his determination to sustain democracy in Nigeria. We all know about his sacrifices when Babangida annulled the June 12 election. Asiwaju was one of those politicians that did not sell out. Asiwaju along with other politicians were rounded up by Abacha for advocating for reversal of the June 12 election and the swearing in of MKO who was the winner of the June 12 election.

“Senator Tinubu escaped from Nigeria to the United State where he formed NADECO with other like minded Nigerian politicians. Asiwaju also refused to join the PDP while ACN was in opposition with a very limited hope of forming government at the centre. Nevertheless, Asiwaju continues the struggle of being in opposition before APC was formed. He also supported and funded the emergence of President Buhari and saved Nigeria from being a one party state amongst other achievements”, he added.