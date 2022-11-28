A’Ibom Farmer Wins NASSI Award for Excellence

Okon Bassey in Uyo

An Akwa Ibom Agro Entrepreneur, Mr. Friday Obonoh, has emerged the recipient of Award of Excellence by the National Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI).

Obonoh, who is the Managing Director of Franklin Ever Bright Farms Limited, Uyo, was confered with the award along with other entrepreneurs at the NASSI’s National Industrial Quality Award with the theme: “The Future of Small Scale Industries in Nigeria: Opportunities and Challenges.”

Other recipients of the awards included Mr. Tony Elumelu; the Special Adviser to the President on Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria, Mr. Tola Adekunle Johnson and the APC Governorship Candidate for Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Umaru.

Others were Etido Inyang, Prof. Samson Dunar, Dr. Emmanuel Benson, Mrs. Alor Uche Geraldine, Mr. Ukwago Emmanuel, Dr. Victoria Madedo amongst others.

This was contained in a statement issued by the young enterpreneur and made available to journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the statement, the National President of NASSI, Mr. Solomon Vongfa Daniel while presenting the award acknowledged the contributions of the Akwa Ibom farmer to the Nigerian economy.

The statement reads: “Mr. Obonoh has made remarkable impact in the agricultural industry and has contributed to advancing the Nigerian economy and the manufacturing sector.”

Speaking shortly after the award, Obonoh said that he did not realise that the effort he was making could attract national attention for him to be considered for the award.

He added that the award would spur him to do more.

The statement added that Obonoh has been a key player in the agricultural sector of the economy, with the establishment of Franklyn Ever Bright Farms Limited, a hatchery to meet the need of day old chicks for the South-south region of Nigeria.