Soundz Turn Heads with ‘Attention’ Visual 

Garnering over two million streams across major streaming platforms with 2020’s ‘Darasimi’, budding music act Samuel Oluwadarasimi, better known as Soundz, continues to make impressive strides in the Afrobeats space with the release of the visual to ‘Attention’, a single off his ‘In the Rough’ extended play (EP).

The mid-tempo afro-fusion track that bears elements of R’n’B sees Soundz gliding smoothly on the beat with euphonious vocals. So far, it has amassed over six million streams across all platforms including 300,000 views on TikTok, and over 100,000 Shazams.

Attaining such milestones, ‘Attention’ easily enters the race to become one of Nigeria’s breakout songs this year. It has also made an appearance on other African music charts in countries like Ghana.

Shot and directed in Lagos by Pink, who has contributed to the videography of acts like Chike, DJ Neptune, Flavour, and Ayra Starr, the visual relays a love tale where Soundz fights against all odds to win the heart of his love interest.

Signed to AfroNext Entertainment, Soundz is shaping up to be the newest kid on the block after he released a brilliant cover of Beyonce and WizKid’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ to much acclaim. Additionally, he featured the likes of Teni,  YKB, and UK-based Chopdaily in his growing discography.

