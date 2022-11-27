Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Akinruntan Celebrates 13th Anniversary

If you cherish royalty and the grace of being a King, you will surely appreciate why His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugboland, Ilaje, Ondo State, loves to celebrate the ascension of his forefathers’ throne and the grace of God in his life.

The billionaire monarch, last weekend, assembled eminent personalities in the society when he marked his 13th anniversary on the throne. Quite expectedly, the entire Ugboland town literally rose and tumbled in joy during the occasion.

Since he became the Olugbo of Ugboland, he has put the name of the riverine community on the world map with several projects such as the eye-popping palace.

In 2014, the flamboyant and colourful traditional ruler was ranked by Forbes magazine as the second-richest King in Africa and the richest in Nigeria.

He has a custom-built 2012 Rolls Royce similar to that of Queen Elizabeth II.

Aside from the oil and gas business, Oba Akinruntan is also into real estate. He has choice buildings in London and across Nigeria, including the prestigious Febson Hotels and Mall in the Central Business District of Abuja.

The stylish Oba, who sits atop a conglomerate with interests in petroleum, shipping, construction, fishery, tourism and hospitality, consultancy services, and water purification and production, owns one of the most expensive yachts in the country.