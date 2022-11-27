Ebubeagu as Personal Militia in Ebonyi

Notes for File

Until the security situation in the country worsened, many Nigerians were seriously against state police. Part of the arguments was that the present set of governors in the country are intolerant of opposition. A situation where these governors decide everything in the states, including who goes to the senate, House of Representatives, House of Assembly and other appointments, has completely turned them to emperors.

Many have been vindicated with the way Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State administers Ebubeagu the state security outfit set up by the state government specifically to tackle the security challenges in the state. The outfit has become a personal militia to the governor. Presently, nobody dare criticise the governor or any of his policy without threats and attacks.

With the general election in top gear, members of the opposition in the state are crying out on how Umahi is using the security outfit to intimidate and harass them.

Only on October 16, 2022, a former House of Representatives member for Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency was reportedly abducted by the state-sponsored security outfit on his way home in Abakaliki.

Instead of Ebubeagu to give the people of the state hope and succour, it has increased their fears and anxiety. There are allegations that it has become a killer squad of the governor.

Recently, an alarm was raised by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) over the fate of its deputy gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nkata Chuku, and other candidates and members of the party, that they have allegedly been marked for attacks ahead of the upcoming 2023 general election.

Gradually the insecurity situation in Ebonyi State is becoming worse than Imo State where the same Ebubeagu is being used against political opponents.

Such heinous acts of intimidation, harassment and threat to life under any guise make a mockery of constitutional democracy in which the protection of lives and rights of citizens should be guaranteed by security agencies. It also negates the underlying imperatives behind the establishment of Ebubeagu. The alleged misuse of Ebubeagu is capable of heating up the polity, with undesirable consequences, if not urgently addressed.

Such threats of violence and intimidation of opposition are red flags to achieving free, fair, peaceful and credible elections.

Why is it that Umahi cannot commit to providing a safe and level-playing ground for all political parties and activities in the state?