Diri, Other Bayelsans Pay Glowing Tributes to Late Mother of Ambassador Igali

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri and other eminent Bayelsans at the weekend paid glowing tribute to the late Madam Fanny Patricia Igali, mother of the former Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Ambassador Godknows Igali.

Diri, along side his wives, Mrs. Gloria Diri and Justice Ama Diri, who attended the service of songs in honour of the late Madam Igali, described her as a woman who did not discriminate and took all as her children, stating that she raised her children with values and has a legacy in the person of Ambassador Boladei Igali and all his siblings.

“Mama was clearly the woman in Proverbs 31, which is the virtuous woman, and I’m speaking not only as governor of Bayelsa State, but also as one of her sons in-law, because her first daughter is my cousin’s wife. On behalf of the government and people of the state, we condole with the family, and pray that her soul will rest in peace,” Governor Diri stated.

Speaking on behalf of the other children, Ambassador Igali, who is the current Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, said his mother was a virtuous woman, whom the entire family would miss.

“To us as her children, she was a virtuous woman, she was unique and we will truly miss her prayerful life. So as children we felt we lost the canopy that is covering us even though we know that God is the one covering us.

“We pray she will continue rest in the Lord and continue to pray and watch over us so we don’t feel the emptiness and vacuum created by her demise.”

Madam Igali who died at the age of 85, passed on peacefully without any illness and totally unexpected on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

She was a foremost professional caterer and hotel manager. She had worked as a Catering Officer, Government House, Old Rivers State, Catering Officer, Borno College of Basic Studies (BOCOPS), and as Manager, Lake Chad Hotel, Maiduguri, Borno State.

She was equally a well-respected community leader, an educationist and fervent member of the Deeper Life Bible Church.

The service of songs which took place at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall also had in attendance, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), the immediate past Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State and Chairman, Bayelsa State Elders’ Council, Members of federal and state legislators and other prominent Bayelsans.