Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan Decries Low Rape Reporting

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hanan, has decried the low reporting rate of rape cases in the country.

Hanan reiterated the need to address the issue of rape while stressing the need to break the “culture of silence.”

She noted that there had been an increase in rape cases in the country from 63 per cent in 2015 to 72.1 per cent in 2016.

She spoke during the launch of the Hanan Buhari Foundation at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja.

While giving her address, she said: “According to a 2018 statistical report on women and men in Nigeria using data obtained from the police force and Ministry of Justice, it was revealed that the rape incidences from women and girls is on the rise. With an increasing trend of 63 percent in 2015 to 72.1 percent in 2016.

“Despite increase in activism, cases of rape go largely unreported. According to data from the Nigerian National anti trafficking agency, only 32 percent of cases were reported between 2019 and 2022.

“Undoubtedly we need to rise and break this culture of silence. Especially now that more women are beginning to have the courage to speak out about their victimization.”

Speaking on her newly launched foundation, She said: “I can say the foundation would work with other prestigious bodies for this cause. We will focus tackling violence, assault and rape.”

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Paullen Tallen said 34 states have domesticated the child rights Act.

She said: “Before I came into office, we had only 12 states that had domesticated the child rights act, but with aggressive campaigns, I am proud to say today the number has increased to 34. We have only two states left.

“I call on all men of goodwill to start with this administration, as we fight gender based violence. I commend the Hanan Buhari foundation and your team for the great work in putting this together and for calling on all well meaning Nigeria to join the fight against this dreaded monster that is affecting our children.”