  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

Buhari Rejoices with Sani Bello at 80

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former military Governor of old Kano State, Colonel Sani Bello as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

He described Bello as a refined military officer who embodies the shining virtues of military discipline.

The President stated this in a goodwill message issued on Saturday to mark the 80th Birthday Anniversary of the retired Colonel.

According to Buhari, “Retired Col. Sani Bello was one of the most dynamic and young military officers appointed by the Murtala/Obasanjo regime to serve as governor.

“I recall with pride that Bello gave a good account of himself as a Governor of old Kano State, despite its complexity and size,” said Buhari.

“Since leaving military life, Bello returned home to identify himself with the aspirations of his people. He left military service to start a career in business, showing remarkable achievements in that field.

“As you celebrate your 80th birthday, I wish you many more years of good health and more divine blessings,” the President prayed for Bello.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.