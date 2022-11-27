Buhari Rejoices with Sani Bello at 80

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former military Governor of old Kano State, Colonel Sani Bello as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

He described Bello as a refined military officer who embodies the shining virtues of military discipline.

The President stated this in a goodwill message issued on Saturday to mark the 80th Birthday Anniversary of the retired Colonel.

According to Buhari, “Retired Col. Sani Bello was one of the most dynamic and young military officers appointed by the Murtala/Obasanjo regime to serve as governor.

“I recall with pride that Bello gave a good account of himself as a Governor of old Kano State, despite its complexity and size,” said Buhari.

“Since leaving military life, Bello returned home to identify himself with the aspirations of his people. He left military service to start a career in business, showing remarkable achievements in that field.

“As you celebrate your 80th birthday, I wish you many more years of good health and more divine blessings,” the President prayed for Bello.