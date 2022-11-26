US Expands Eligibility Period for Non-immigrant Visa Renewals from 24 to 48 Months

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The United States Government has announced that it was expanding the eligibility period for non-immigrant visa renewals from 24 months to 48 months.

The US Mission in a statement issued yesterday said applicants whose previous US visa expired within the last 48 months or would expire in the next three months may now qualify to renew them without an interview.

It also announced that it was opening thousands of visa renewal appointments to assist applicants who wish to renew their visas.

“You may be eligible for a visa renewal without an interview if your application is for a B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L or C1/D (combined only) visa, and you meet each of the following criteria:

“Your previous visa was issued in Nigeria. Your previous visa is in the same classification as your current application.

“Your previous visa was a full validity, multiple entry visa. Your previous visa expired within the last 48 months or will expire in the next three months from the date of application.

“You have all your passports covering the entire period since receiving the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa.

“You have never been arrested or convicted of any crime or offense in the United States, even if you later received a waiver or pardon.

“You have never worked without authorisation or remained beyond your permitted time in the United States.”

The US mission explained that processing times for the programme are expected to be up to two months and applicants would not be able to retrieve their passports during that time.

It said each applicant must individually meet the criteria; minors could apply without an interview only if they meet the eligibility criteria on their own.

It stressed applicants should fill out their own forms and make their appointments themselves via the official websites.

“Third parties unaffiliated with the U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos may seek to take advantage of various visa services to target visa applicants with fraudulent offers or claims,” it added