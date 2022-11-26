NASFAT Lauds Appointment of Yusuf as NESG Chairman

A faith-based not for profit organisation, Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), has welcomed the appointment of its President, Mr. Olaniyi Mumini Yusuf, as the Chairman of its Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Board of Directors.

A transformational czar, Yusuf sits on the board of over a dozen companies.

He is to take over as NESG Chairman from Asue Ighodalo, a renowned corporate leader. To assist him on the board of NESG are the Chairman of Shell in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, CEO of Flour Mills Nigeria, Boye Olusanya and the Group COO of MRS Holdings Limited Ms. Amina Maina who were also elected as 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice-Chairman respectively.

Yusuf had previously served as Vice Chairman and the champion of the Science and Technology Policy Commission of NESG for many years.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), is a private sector-led think-tank group which was established by the Chief Ernest Shonekan-led Interim National Government in 1993 and has remained the foremost platform for effective dialogue between the public and private sector organisations in Nigeria

Hitherto, Yusuf has made a significant impact on consulting and management practices as the Managing Partner of the Verraki Consulting Group with a focus on the development and transformation of Africa.

Before this role, he was the Country Managing Director of Accenture Nigeria and Management Consultant for the Arthur Andersen group.

“NASFAT is particularly elated because Yusuf who is presently leading the society, has meritoriously served in affiliated organs of the society in capacities which include board member of the Fountain University, Osogbo; pioneer chairman of HAVEK Leadership Academy; pioneer Chairman of NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadaqat (NAZAS), Vice President 1 of the society amongst others.

“The society felicitates with him for the good reputation he (its President) has earned and is proud of him for achieving excellence in every endeavour he has served.”

NASFAT which was initiated in 1995 by a crop of Muslim intellectuals with a statement: “to develop an enlightened Muslim society nurtured by a true understanding of Islam for the spiritual upliftment and welfare of mankind” in line with Quranic provision (Q3:104), has established its presence in over 400 branches in Nigeria and abroad over time.

The society has also established affiliate organs like the TAFSAN Tours & Travels, NASFAT Agency for Zakat & Sadaqat, HAVEK Leadership Academy, TAFSAN Investment Limited and Lasilkiin Communications Ltd.

Although NASFAT was formed by Yoruba elites in the South West, the society has been embraced by all parts of Nigeria and worldwide. Prominent among the people who have served in various roles in the North are Prof. Bello Dogarawa, Lecturer and Researcher, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Dr. Hamisu Yau of Kaduna State University; Justice Bilkis Muhammad, Kaduna State Judiciary, Kaduna and many too numerous to mention.

Overall membership comprises young professionals, educationists, Muslim scholars, civil servants, journalists, company directors, business executives, computer experts, members of security forces, members of the judiciary, politicians, state commissioners, legislators, traders, medical doctors, lawyers, artisans, farmers, students and lots more.

“We pray Allah to guard and guide him as he leads the NESG to greater heights, wishing him a successful tenure in office.”