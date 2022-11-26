Kizz Daniel’s Spectacular Performance at FIFA World Cup

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Afro-pop superstar, Kizz Daniel, continued his momentous year at the 2022 World Cup Fans Festival in Qatar last Wednesday night. The ‘Buga’ crooner, real name Daniel Anidugbe wowed the crowd, opening his euphoric performance with his latest, top charting single ‘Cough’ at the Fan Festival main stage as part of the FIFA Sound lineup, over the 29-day tournament at Doha’s Al Bidda Park.

The excited crowd could be seen dancing and screaming in a video posted shortly afterwards on social media. The singer had tweeted hours before his performance that he would unite the world with his music. “I will be live on FIFA stage 7pm Naija time (9pm AST) uniting the world with music and football,” the tweet read.

He paid tribute to the late pioneer of Afrobeat, Fela Anikulapo Kuti by delivering a short performance of the legendary track, “Lady”. Trust Kizz Daniel when it comes to performing. The icing on the cake was Kizz’s captivating performance of his globally acclaimed tune, ‘Buga’ which everyone in the crowd — regardless of race or colour — got dancing, singing and screaming for an encore!

Kizz Daniel who was welcomed by officials and fans when he arrived in Quatar on November 21 has so far had a fantastic year. Another Nigerian artiste billed to perform during the ongoing 2022 World Cup is Patoranking. The tournament which started on November 20 will last till December 18.