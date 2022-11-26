Ikoyi Club, Sponsors, Hail Maiden Tangerine Swimming School Tourney

Chairman Ikoyi Club, swimming section, Kunle Adeniji has hailed the maiden Tangerine swimming school competition saying swimmers that will not only represent the country but win laurels for the nation will emerge from the championship.

According to Adeniji, “the idea behind the competition is about youth sports development and catching them young. The whole essence of Ikoyi Club swimming section is to create an enabling environment to build champions.”

For the representative of the sponsor, Yewande Adewusi, ED Commercial, Tangerine Africa, she was more than impressed with organisation and performance of the pupils and hope Tangerine would sponsor more swimming meets in Nigeria.

“The organisation has been excellent, the talents in the various schools in Lagos is been remarkable, we are witnessing world class children swimming at the highest level.

Education is not all about reading but developing well rounded children and this kind of competition helps achieve the aim and that is why Tangerine Africa is partnering with Ikoyi club swimming section for this competition.

Twenty-three schools across Lagos State with over 400 swimmers from the ages of four to 17 participated in the 94 events of the competition.

Some of the events competed for include individual medley, backstrokes, breaststrokes, butterfly and freestyle.

In the primary school category, St. Saviour’s School, Ikoyi emerged winner, while

Grange Primary School and RiverBank Primary School were placed second and third respectively.

Grange Secondary School won the secondary school category, British International School came second while Temple Secondary School was third.