Foodco Set for 40th Anniversary, Commissions 2 Outlets

Omolabake Fasogbon

Leading omni-channel retailer, FoodCo Nigeria has opened two new outlets in Abeokuta, Ogun State as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

The new outlets located in Idi-Aba and Ita-Oshin bring the brand footprint to 18 across South-West, Nigeria.

Commenting, FoodCo Managing Director, Ade Sun-Basorun attributed the company’s success in the last four decades to consumers loyalty.

Foodco started as a fresh fruits and vegetables stall in Bodija, Ibadan, and has grown to become operators of the largest supermarket chain brand in South-west Nigeria, outside Lagos, with footprint in Ibadan, Lagos, and Abeokuta.

The firm was recently listed as one of Africa’s fastest growing companies by Financial Times and Statista.

He said, “The reality of today’s retail business is that only innovative, customer-focused brands can successfully navigate the terrain and deliver sustainable investment returns. In just this decade, we have gone through two economic recessions, battled a global pandemic, and have had to adapt to the demands of a digital transformation that has redefined the nature of retail.

“On our 40th anniversary, we are humbled that we have not only been able to weather the storms, but we continue to put together the building blocks for sustainable growth in the coming years ahead.”

Sun-Basorun expressed appreciation to consumers for their support and feedback. He equally thanked the staff for their dedication as well as business partners, regulators and host communities.

As part of the celebration, the Managing Director informed that the organisation will be holding a week-long promo across it stores where consumers can get items at a discounted rate.