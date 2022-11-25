Welu Welu’ Singer, Sammie Okposo, Dies at 51

‘

By Vanessa Obioha

Gospel singer Sammie Okposo who rose to international acclaim in the aughts died on Friday morning. Details of his death are still sketchy but he reportedly slumped and died.

Okposo last posted on Instagram yesterday and the comment section on his page was disabled as soon as the news of his death filtered in.

An indigene of Isoko in Delta State, Okposo was famed for his energetic music, often sung in his local language. He was credited to be among those who popularised Isoko gospel songs in the 2000s, particularly following his ‘Welu Welu’ hit released in 2000.

The late singer evinced a penchant for music at a young age, playing piano in his local church. In 1995, he began sampling his music production skills by producing soundtracks for a few Nigerian films.

Okposo won multiple awards during his lifetime, both local and international. They include the KORA Awards Best Gospel Artiste in Africa in 2006, Crown SABC Best of African Gospel 2014, Afro Hollywood UK Best Gospel Artiste in 2005, and NEA Best Gospel Artiste of the Year in 2007 and 2013.

He also organised gospel shows such as the Sammie Okposo Praise Party (SOPP) as well as headlined other gospel concerts. Given his background in music production, Okposo owned a record label Zamar Entertainment. His 2018 album ‘The Statement’, was produced by the Grammy-winning Kevin Bond.

However, Okposo’s life was mired in infidelity. Early this year, he made a public apology to his wife, confessing to an affair with a US-based lady.

According to him, he got intimately involved with a lady “knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and minister of the gospel,” he wrote on his Instagram page back in January.

His apology came 24 hours after the lady called him out for impregnating and abandoning her.

Following his confession, Okposo deactivated his social media accounts and suspended himself from all ministerial work.

He would later reactivate his accounts. He and his wife Ozy marked their 12th anniversary in July.

Okposo was aged 51.