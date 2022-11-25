 Ogun Labour Party Rejects Composition of Presidential Campaign Council

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday, passed a vote of no confidence on the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure and the National Organising Secretary of the party who also doubled as the General Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Clement Ojukwu.

The position of the Ogun State branch of the LP, was expressed by the party’s State Chairman, Comrade Samuel Ashade, at a news conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Ogun State LP demanded the immediate dissolution of the entire party’s Presidential Campaign Council, over alleged lopsidedness in its composition.

Specifically, Ashade said that the Presidential Campaign Council’s composition did not reflect the federal character, unlike what was contained in the constitution of the party.

Ashade, who called for the summon of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party to avert crisis, alleged that the LP had been hijacked by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dissidents, through Abure and Ojukwu.

The chairman queried the inclusion of strange names in the Campaign Council, when the National Publicity of the party Dr. Abayomi Arabambi, who ought to be an automatic member of the council, was not included.

Ashade alleged that the exclusion of Arabambi, who is a party leader from Ogun State from the campaign council, was sequel to the altercation between him and Dr. Doyin Okupe.

He said the composition of the council has portrayed the LP as a party that is anti-North, which is not good for a party that is vying for presidential election.

He said: “We of LP in Ogun State, hereby demands the dissolution of the entire LP Presidential Campaign Council to reflect true federal character as enshrined in the constitution so that the North East ,North Central, National Secretary and Deputy National Chairman South can all have their constitutional role openly effected

“That the Director General and Secretary General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council be ceded to the North-east and North-central since the presidential candidate and National Chairman are both from the South.

“We also demand the immediate recognitions of the National Publicity Secretary to his rightful position in the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council and the Labour Party constitution

Also, we want the immediate redeployment of Oyelekan Akingbade as the Legal Head of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council in line with the extant position of our party Constitution.

“The National Working Committee of the party, has within seven days to heed this demand to convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting if truly they are serious about the 2023 General Election failure which we will seek other lawful options.”