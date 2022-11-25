Katsina Health Workers Launch Mass Transit

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) yesterday launched a mass transit as part of its efforts to enhance revenue generation and create job opportunities for the youths.

The state Chairman of the union, Mannir Mohammed Suleiman, said the mass transit would also reduce the cost of transportation for members of the union and the public within and outside the state.

He said: “The MHWUN mass transit we have unveiled today (Thursday) was initiated from the little checkoff dues of 30 per cent share of our monthly deduction that accrued to the state council and the revenue generation from conference hall and MHWUN guest house.”

Suleiman, however, appealed to the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, to implement the circular for the computation of retired local government health workers deployed to the state primary healthcare agency with consolidated health salary structure (CONHESS).

According to him, “We also wish to appeal for your kind approval for the deployed PHC/WATSAN staff to the state primary healthcare agency to equally enjoy the promotion of senior staff from GL-15 to GL-16.

“We are also pleading with your good office to restore the implementation of consolidated health salary structure to medical social welfare as per approval by the establishment circular of GEN/117/VOLV/20 Sept 2014/715.”

Masari, represented by his Special Adviser on Labour and Productivity, Tanimu Lawal Saulawa, promised to address the demands of the union and clear all outstanding pension and gratuity of retired civil servants before the end of his administration.