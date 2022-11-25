IG Tasks Policemen to Pray Always, Says they Are Endangered Species

Okon Bassey in Uyo



The Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba yesterday encouraged police officers and men to be vigilant and pray always, describing them as endangered species in the country.

He gave the task while inaugurating an administrative block and 1.7 km internal road network constructed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Akwa Ibom State.

The IG inaugurated the administrative block named after him and the road project at 26 Squadron Police Mobile Force, Mopol Barracks, Idoro road Uyo, the state capital.

“I want to also encourage the officers to always pray. I can see a church and the other a mosque. Policemen are becoming too religious these days and that is good. I say any person who does not know how to pray is in danger. These days you know we are endangered species we need to pray and protect ourselves very well, I want to appreciate all the officers and men for cooperating with their commanders,” he stressed.

Unveiling the projects, the IG noted that conducive work environment as well as residential quarters are paramount in motivating any one to put in his or her best at work.

He maintained that the newly constructed administrative block and the good road network would make life easier for the officers and men.

Lauding the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for its intervention to construct the projects abandoned for many years, he tasked the commission to do more for the police.

“These projects are for the policemen to improve their working environment. I want to appreciate the commanding officer for having the initiative and courage to find the means and ways of completing these two projects.

“I always appreciate officers who add value to where they work and where they live. Two things that can motivate and encourage one are: a convenient place of work and where to retire to after the day’s job, and I can tell you, you have those two things here.

“To NDDC, I commend you for making the work easy for the officers and men and the people of Niger Delta as a whole and may God continue to bless you even as you do more.”

In a remark, the acting Managing Director of NDDC,Emmanuel Audu Ohwavboura, said the agency, in recognition of section 6 of the police force mission statement and partnership, took over the construction of the projects in their dilapidated states and awarded the contract to Messrs God’s Owned Project Limited when the police sought their help.

Audu, who was represented by the Akwa Ibom state director of NDDC, Obot Udoete, revealed that Police project at Osongama extension which is at 80 per cent completion stage, would soon be inaugurated and urged members of the public and the officers to protect and make good use of the facilities.

“May I state here that as a critical stakeholder, the Nigeria Police Force led by IG Usman Baba has helped to advance NDDC’s share of cooperation with the force by providing an enabling environment for our contractors to operate without molestations,” he added.

The Squadron Base Commander, ACP B.M Mohammed, appreciated the IG and his entourage for finding time to commission the project and the NDDC for facilitating the completion of the projects.