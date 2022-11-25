Adebola Williams Amplifies Gender Advocacy Efforts in Nigeria, Others

In commemoration of International Day of the Girl Child, media entrepreneur, author and Chairman of the AW Network, Adebola Williams, stepped up efforts at advancing the course of women and the girl child in Africa by embarking on a series of female gender-focused activities throughout the month of October.

Starting from Nigeria, Williams organised a private screening of the blockbuster movie, Woman King, hosting the Consul General of France, Laurence Monmayrant, with girls from ten selected schools across Lagos. Starring African-American actress Viola Davies, the historical epic film highlights the gallantry and exploits of inspired and empowered African women.

“The world always tells women who they can be; it always wants to control women. It is, therefore, important that we have stories and symbols that show what you can become,” Williams said while speaking at the screening.

The media entrepreneur also gifted the girls copies of his riveting book African Power Girls courtesy of Schlumberger, Platform Capital and Knorr Nigeria. Williams authored the book to inspire and empower a new generation of young girls. “The reason why I wrote this book and the reason why I have shown you this film today is that I want you all to know that there is something great in you, and if you can express it, you will be a true African Power Girl”.

Taking further the message, Williams spoke at the 2022 African Philanthropy Forum Conference in Kigali, Rwanda. Leading the charge at the Forum, Williams listed ways men can help close the gender gap while further highlighting the power of storytelling. “I am used to [seeing] a world where people tell women what they can be and cannot be. People tell women what they should and cannot do. And I realised that it comes from a lack of knowledge, we must do more to tell the glorious tales of women. What society glorifies multiplies. We must amplify these stories that litter our history and daily existence to correct these anomalies in the perception of women,” he said.