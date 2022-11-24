We’re Solidly Behind Atiku/Okowa, South-south Govs Declare

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa



Governors of the South-south geopolitical zone, yesterday, re-affirmed their “absolute support” for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking to newsmen at Government House, Yenagoa, shortly after a meeting of four Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in the South-south, Okowa, who is also the governor of Delta State, said the governors were determined to deliver their party in next year’s presidential election.

Besides Okowa, governor at the meeting included Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), and Senator Douye Diri (Bayelsa).

The PDP vice presidential candidate said the issues involving their party’s G-5 governors, led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, were being addressed. He assured that the PDP presidential candidate and the five other governors would meet soon.

He said, “We believe that we are one family. There are still issues and they are being attended to. Very soon, there will be a meeting between the presidential candidate and the G-5 governors.

“They are part of the family and we are not going to allow them go. So, obviously, everything is being put in place to reconcile all differences and move together as a family.”

On his part, Diri described the South-south as a stronghold of PDP, assuring that the party would emerge victorious at all levels in next year’s general election.

He expressed delight at the unity and love among the governors of the zone and said he was confident that the differences among some party members, which he described as family issues, would be resolved amicably.

Diri thanked his colleagues for their support to the state during the recent floods, saying the people of the state would always be grateful to them.

He said, “I can only say on behalf of the government and the people of Bayelsa State, we appreciate the South-south governors. As my brother, the governor of Edo, has stated, we are one. In the family, there are always disputes. Those disputes do not separate us. We will resolve them and we continue to push on as one.

“South-south is a PDP region. South-south is a place, where no other party can contend, except PDP. I assure you that in all the elections, from the presidency to the governorship, the National Assembly and the state assembly, PDP will again triumph.”

In his remarks, Obaseki said they were in the state to show support to the government and people of Bayelsa State over the recent flood that ravaged the state.

He affirmed that as a region, their support for the Atiku/Okowa ticket was sacrosanct and they would do all within their powers to unite the party and go into the election as a strong and united zone.

Meanwhile, the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has commended the South-south governors for pulling together in support of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement by one of the spokespersons of the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation commended the readiness of the governors to work to deliver the votes of the South-south geo-political zone to PDP in the 2023 general election.

“Our campaign also urges the South-south governors not to relent in bringing all their brother-governors on board, irrespective of their political affiliations,” he said.