Toyin F Sanni, Akintoye Akindele Others to Speak at 14th Eloy Conference and Awards



Mary Nnah

It is just a few days away from the biggest and most consistent award ceremony in Nigeria for women, the ELOY Awards 2022, which will be celebrating women’s achievements in their various fields. And before the evening of bold and courageous style, the ELOY will kick off with the ELOY Conference in the morning where women will be taught actionable ways to financial freedom.



Speakers like the Vice Chair Emerging Africa Group, Toyin F Sanni, Chairman Platform Capital, Dr. Akintoye Akindele and other exquisite speakers will be featured on the theme of the conference, which is investment and access to funds to sustain women’s empowerment with some of Nigeria’s most stylish celebrities and professionals on parade, all coming together to celebrate Women.



The aim according to Tewa Onasanya, Founder of ELOY Awards Foundation is always, “to be able to continue to inspire, motivate and empower women, celebrate our successes and show that it can be done.



“Our distinguished judges who include me, Dr. Yetty Ogunnubi, CEO of YD Limited; Angela Emuwa, Chairman Punch Nigeria Limited and Tayo Afolabi, CEO WorldPr Media, were carefully selected and they embody ladies who are doing exceptionally well in their chosen fields and are great examples of strong women doing great things. We want other women to be inspired by these women and strive to be the best they can be”, she added.

Onasanya said further that this year is the year of Consistency and Guts, adding, “ It takes being consistent and audacious to build success in anything and our nominees this year embody that. We look forward to seeing you all on Friday the 25th of November.”