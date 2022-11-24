  • Thursday, 24th November, 2022

Presidency: Nigeria’s Security Ties With Niger, Chad, Others Yielding Results

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Presidency has expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and its neigbours, confirming that such ties have helped tremendously, especially in the areas of tackling border insecurity, illegal arms import, and smuggling. 

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu disclosed this Thursday in Niamey, Niger Republic shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a major road named after him in the state capital. 

He said President Buhari on assumption of office in May, 2015, opened up strong dialogue with neighbouring countries like Niger, Benin, Chad, and Cameroon, an approach, which has resulted in positive diplomatic ties of mutual interest to those countries. 

According to him: “President Buhari has strong respect for our neigbours, and he understands the essence of neigbourliness. Before this administration, some of these countries complained that they were not even being talked to by Nigerian leadership”.

The presidential aide explained that, “we have opened up dialogue with them and it is paying off. We are partnering with them on essential matters, especially on security, tackling smuggling, and importation of illegal weapons, so the partnership is complete.”

He stressed that President Bubari will be leaving behind on 29 May, 2023, a solid relationship, built on a solid rock with Nigeria’s neighbours which is expected to be built upon by his successor. 

While justifying the naming of a road after President Buhari in Niger Republic, Shehu said the development was an indication of the tremendous respect which Nigeria’s neighbours have towards him. 

President of Niger Republic Mohammed Bazoun who was accompanied by the mayor of Niamey and other officials, took President Buhari on a tour of the 3.8 kilometer boulevard inaugurated  in line with the country’s constitutional provisions. 

President Buhari on Friday  join other leaders in the continent for the African Union (AU) summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification holding in Niamey before returning to Abuja later in the day. 

