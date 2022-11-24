PDP: Buhari, Adamu Avoiding Tinubu over Links to Narcotics

•Mocks APC presidential candidate over their absence at Delta rally

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, yesterday, alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, were already avoiding the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, over his unexplained link to narcotic deals in the United States.

The opposition party, however, mocked Tinubu over the absence of the duo at his presidential rally in Warri, Delta State, last Saturday.

The absence of these two key APC leaders at the rally after the official flag-off in Jos, Plateau State, may be confirming speculations that his presidential campaign has already been abandoned by his party leaders due to his inability to adequately explain his link to a narcotic trafficking case in which he forfeited a whopping $460,000.

In statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, one of the spokespersons of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, “It is apparent that President Buhari and Senator Adamu may be tactically avoiding the damage of being held responsible for parading a candidate that has failed to explain his links with narcotics drug money.

“From all indications, APC leaders and Nigerians are now distancing themselves from the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign, because of the blight cast by the narcotic trafficking case as well as other disgraceful indictments, which the APC presidential candidate and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, have not been able to extricate themselves from.

“Nigerians are expressing concerns on how President Buhari, who as a military Head of State, some 38 years ago, ordered the execution of drug couriers, would be marketing a presidential candidate in whose account a suspected $460,000 linked to narcotic drug was forfeited.

“Our campaign counsels Asiwaju Tinubu to note the handwriting on the wall, which signals that he is only surrounded by paid sycophants, flatterers and minions, who will also abandon him before the February 25, 2023 scheduled date of election.

“Of course, the APC should know that there is no way Nigerians can elect individuals fingered in trafficking in narcotics, forgery, perjury, treasury-looting and other atrocious criminal activities into the very sensitive office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The Atiku/Okowa campaign, however, commended Nigerians for their unrelenting support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who have shown integrity, competence and willpower to lead the charge in the mission to rescue and rebuild Nigeria from the misrule of the APC.