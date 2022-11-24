Oyetola Inaugurates Governing Council for University of Ilesa

*Says gesture is to expand qualitative education

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As part of his administration’s effort to ensure quick take-off of academic activities in the newly approved University of Ilesa, the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, last Tuesday inaugurated the Governing Council of the university.

The immediate-past Minister of Health and former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Isaac Adewole, is the chairman the council.

This is even as the governor charged members of the council on fairness and proactiveness to ensure the financial sustainability of the institution.

Members of the Governing Council are: Chief Akinwande Akinola, pioneer general manager, International Breweries Limited; Professor Sola Akinrinade, pioneer vice chancellor, Osun State University; Chief Bayo Jimoh, former group managing director, Odua Investment Company; Dr. Charles ‘Diji Akinola, Chief of Staff to the state Governor; Professor Labo Popoola, former vice chancellor, Osun State University.

Others are: Professor Oluyemisi Obilade, former vice chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education; Mr. Rasheed Sarumi, GMD, SaroAfrica; representative of the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC); Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Osun State; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Osun State; statutory internal members from the university as provided for in the Establishment Law, who would be added upon the take-off of the university; Prof. Kayode Ijaduola and Dr. Dada, who will serve as the council secretary.

Governor Oyetola government had earlier approached the state House of Assembly for the upgrade of the state College of Education, Ilesa, to a full-fledged university after which it was approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Inaugurating members of the Governing Council at the State Executive Council lounge, Governor’s office in Osogbo, Oyetola said the idea of this new university had become necessary to further expand access to qualitative education, among other opportunities, for the young population.

He said: “As a state known for excellence in all spheres, we envision a citadel of excellence that will enter the country’s educational space as a leader in the university’s tripartite mandate of teaching, research and community service, and provide competitive graduates that will transform the state economy in line with our development agenda, and rule their world.

“In order to also underscore our commitment to excellence, we employed the services of KPMG to offer advisory services on the smooth take-off of the university.

“This is the profile of the university we have invited your eminences into, believing that your individual records of distinction will deliver the excellence and internationalisation that we envision.

“I, therefore, urge you to engrain in the university, as employers of the staff, the principles of impeccable university governance, merit-driven appointment of staff and students’ admission, internationalisation of the university, sustainable university funding to achieve self-sustainability, staff/student discipline, entrepreneurship, and stable university calendar that will sustainably rank the university as one of the globally-recognised universities.

“Just as our administration has demonstrated that delivering service in a depressed economy is doable, we charge you to demonstrate to the world that academic excellence is possible in the nation’s depressing university system.”

Responding on behalf of members of the Governing Council, Chief Akinwande Akinola, assured the governor of their readiness to hit the ground running.

Akinola said: “It is a great honour that has been bestowed on all of us to be part of the pioneer Governing Council of this great university. I am responding on behalf of the chairman, and we can assure you that you have given us an enduring legacy.

“There’s is no doubt in the fact that the governor’s name will be published in gold. The upgrade of this university took us 30 years and nobody will forget what the governor has bestowed on us, and everybody is happy on this gesture.”