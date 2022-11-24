  • Thursday, 24th November, 2022

Floods: Bello Appreciate FG’s Relief, Other Interventions in Kogi

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, has appreciated the federal government for its various interventions in support of those that were affected by the recent flood and for assistance delivered for vulnerable people in the state.

Receiving the Honorable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Ms. Sadiya Umar Farouq, at the Government House, Lokoja, Bello also thanked the minister for the various economic empowerment programmes of the ministry that were being implemented in the state with the aim of lifting the poor residence out of poverty.

The Governor, who was represented by the State Head of Service, Mrs. Hannah Onyinoyi Odiyo, also thanked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), for relief items delivered to the state and distributed to the flood affected persons.

In her remarks, Farouq said that she was in the state to flag off disbursement of various economic empowerment programmes in line with policy direction of the federal government to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. 

She assured that the ministry would continue to provide support to flood affected persons, adding that a detailed assessment was being conducted to determine the extent of damages and losses caused by the disaster.

In his remark, the Director General NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Habib Ahmed, who was represented by the Director Relief and Rehabilitation, Mr. Alhassan Nuhu, said that the agency deployed its staff with relevant equipment to Kogi State for search and rescue in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy.

He said that the agency delivered relief items to assist communities that were affected by the flood and has commenced detailed assessment of the disaster to determine the extent of the losses and damages in the state.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.