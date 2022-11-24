  • Thursday, 24th November, 2022

Arise TV to Focus on Education, Healthcare, Others  in Presidential Town Hall Series Three

Breaking | 5 mins ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Arise Television Channel will on Sunday December 4 hold the third in the series of its presidential town halls, this time focusing on the candidates’ plans to revamp education and healthcare, alleviate poverty as well as the development of human capital.

The programme is expected to host the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Also billed to participate in the event is the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso as well as his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The event will be aired live on Nigeria’s favourite television station by 7pm West African Time (WAT) in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) on the said date.

In addition, it will be held in partnership with Premium Times, Vanguard, Punch, Guardian, Daily Trust as well as Leadership Newspapers.

Furthermore, TheCable, New Telegraph, The Sun, The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors are expected to be active partners in the run-up to the event.

The town hall will be streamed across all the station’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, among others. It will also be broadcast on Sky Channel 519, DStv Channel 416 and Gotv Channel 44.

It is expected to host four presidential candidates of the 18 registered political parties ahead of next year’s general election.

Earlier, Arise Television, THISDAY’s broadcast arm, played host to the candidates of the African Action Congress (AAC),  Omoyele Sowore, that of the African Democratic Party (ADP),  Yabagi Sani, his counterpart at the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) , Peter Umeadi and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The series two, comprising the four candidates came after a similar town hall  exactly one week after the first in the series – which featured Obi, Kwankwaso and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the running mate, who represented Atiku at the event  which focused on security and the economy.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.