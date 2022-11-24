2023: Makinde Holds Consultative, Town Hall Meetings with PDP Members in Oyo





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday held a consultative and Town Hall meetings with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo federal constituency, where he urged the electorate to vote for candidates of the party in the forthcoming general election.

The governor said the PDP has become stronger in the federal constituency following the resolution of the internal wrangling among its members.

He said he was confident that the PDP would win all elections in the zone, as according to him, he has fulfilled over 80 per cent of his campaign promises to the people.

Makinde, who met with all critical stakeholders in Oyo, said all the aggrieved members of the party in the constituency had been reconciled so that it could go into the general election as a united family.

The governor, while speaking at the Town Hall meeting held at the Atiba Hall in Oyo, declared that if he is re-elected, there would be an upgrade of good governance, hence the campaign theme: ‘Omituntun 2.0’.

He charged all residents and indigenes of Oyo State to vote for all candidates of the PDP in the 2023 general election, reeling out the achievements of his government in Oyo zone to include the building of the ultramodern Akesan Market; construction of Gedu-Oroki-Sabo Road; the renovation and provision of equipment for Primary Health Care Centres and the Light-up Oyo Project, among others.

The governor equally used the opportunity to refund the nomination fees of all PDP aspirants for national and state House of Assembly positions in Oyo zone, adding that similar gesture would be extended to all PDP aspirants across the state.

He declared that the PDP would win

convincingly in Oyo State in 2023, calling on all members of the party in the state to work together and give maximum support to the party’s candidates so that they can emerge victorious in their elections.

The governor also led a house-to-house campaign in Oyo town, where he canvassed residents of the historic town to support his party and its candidates in the coming elections.

The Town Hall meeting had in attendance all the party leaders and stakeholders in Oyo zone as well as all the party’s standard bearers for the national and state House of Assembly elections.

According to him, “I have been here in Oyo since yesterday (Tuesday) to address some of the issues, and we thank God that all the differences have been resolved.

“I know that we have done a lot of projects we promised during our electioneering for the 2019 election. At least, 80 per cent has been actualised but a few things are yet to be done because no system is perfect.

“The Omituntun 1.0 we started in 2019 will get terminated in May 2023, and we will begin Omituntun 2.0 by then and end it in 2027.

“So, in Oyo State, our plan is to upgrade to Omituntun 2.0, and we need the support of all of us to achieve that. All other candidates you are seeing their billboards here and there can be likened to a ‘flood’ aiming to destroy a house, but you are the ones that would stand firmly to avert that.”