Transition: Osun CP Warns Miscreants ahead of Adeleke’s Inauguration





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Ahead of November 27 inauguration ceremony of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the next governor of Osun State, the state Commissioner of Police, Olaleye Faleye, has enjoined political miscreants to vacate the state or face the full weight of the law

He gave the warning shortly after a joint security council meeting held at the Osogbo Township Stadium yesterday.

THISDAY learnt that Osogbo township stadium is the venue set aside for the inauguration ceremony.

The state police boss noted that: “We have heard a lot of rumours and misinformation that the programme may be disrupted, as thugs are coming in to take the pack by force, burn party offices, and tear posters. We just want to warn them not dare us, and anyone who wants to foment trouble will have him or herself to blame.

“We are aware of thugs, and we’ve met with the two parties and they’ve assured us that nothing will distort next Sunday’s programme.

“But with the third party spreading misinformation, we are equal to that task, as we have discussed in the meeting. We have mapped out our plans, we just want to sound a note of warning that nobody should dare us.”

However, he appealed to parents to warn their wards, adding that “it’s not a business as usual because we know our jobs and Osun State deserves better security architecture which we’ve put in place.”

He encouraged law-abiding citizens to approach the stadium to watch the beauty of the inauguration.