  • Wednesday, 23rd November, 2022

Sudan University to Partner Bauchi Health College on Degree Programmes​

Education | 17 hours ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Sudan International University, Khartoum, has declared interest to partner Malikiya College of Health and Social Sciences, Bauchi on degree programmes.​
President of the University, Professor Osman Saeed disclosed this when he led officials of the university on a working visit to the college recently.

He said his university is known for academic excellence, especially in the areas of medicine, engineering, economics and ICT at various levels.​

Saeed observed that Malikiya College has the capacity to be upgraded to a university status, hence his university’s readiness to support it to get approval from the relevant stakeholders, particularly the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“This visit we are hoping will be a start point for our collective vision of providing qualitative education to our younger generations through our partnership of offering some courses by our university in this college.​”
The Proprietor of Malikiya College, Aminu Mohammmed DanBauchi​ stated that the desire to upgrade the college to university is part of efforts to contribute toWard’s the development of education in the state and country.
DanBauchi stated that establishing the university will complement the efforts and desire of the federal government to ensure that millions of school age children are not left out from acquiring university education.
He recalled that during his visit to the university last year, he had a preliminary discussion with the Vice-President, Dr. Saif Usman Saeed and Prof. Ishraga on the possibility of partnership between the two institutions.
“On my return home, the Governing Council of Malikiya discussed my visit and agreed to work with you towards establishing a full pledged university in Bauchi. Therefore, this important visit will determine the structure of the partnership on the agreeable ratio.”
He added: “Here in Malikiya College, our enrollment so far has been over a thousand students every session. With the current infrastructure the college has, we can kick-start the university with an enrolment of 1,000 students into various courses, particularly Medical and Health.​
“The college has a plot of land that can make a full pledge university as required by the NUC. Our partnership will certainly add value to tertiary education in Nigeria by using modern technology, innovative ideas through research to produce graduates ready for industry, society and entrepreneurship,” DanBauchi added.

