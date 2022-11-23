PDP Crisis: Kwande-led Plateau Group Opposes Demand for Ayu’s Ouster

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau for Atiku Movement has opposed calls for the removal of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, describing it as ill-timed, urging the G-5 Governors to be open minded in the ongoing effort to reconcile with the presidential candidate.

But responding, former Governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang assured them that the governors have not closed their doors, as they have repeatedly said that their doors are open for reconciliation.

Addressing the press yesterday, the group, led by Ambassador Yahaya Kwande and Rt Hon Istifanus Mwansat reiterated its commitment to deliver the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, the Plateau governorship candidate of the party, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, and all PDP candidates in the state during the 2023 elections.

It appealed to the G-5 Governors to sheathe their swords and support in the interest of the party.

It said: “As a movement, we reaffirm our total and unconditional support to the Atiku-Okowa, Mutfwang-Piyo and other candidates of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

“One of the key demands of the G-5 Governors is that the Chairman of the party should resign, because he had agreed to do so before he emerged as the Chairman, in the event that the North produced the flagbearer of the party.

“Our concerns are that, if the chairman resigns, for instance, what happens with the Deputy National Chairman (North) who is required by the PDP constitution to assume leadership, but who may not have been a party to those discussions, or given a commitment to also resign. This leaves room for possible prolonged litigation.

“Shifting the National Chairmanship of the party at this moment will affect other positions as well, therefore needing board based consultations and consensus for which time is not available. It is just few weeks to the 2023 general elections, and no serious political party will engage in leadership change at a time when other political competitors are out on the field canvassing for votes from electorate.”

The group applauded various steps taken so far in an effort to reconcile with the G-5 Governors and said the party will be stronger and united to go into the 2023 elections.

Jang in a statement by his media consultant, Mr. Clinton Garuba, expressed concern that each time emissaries met with the Wike group, the conclusion has always been that they will report the position made known to them to the presidential candidate and revert. But they never did.

The statement read:“It must be made clear that the demand for the resignation of the party chairman is borne out of the need for the equitable distribution of elective offices in the party. One wonders what the difficulty is with understanding that position. However, it will amount to crying louder than the bereaved since the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom who should be in the fore front in defending the chairman is chief amongst those calling for his resignation.”

On his part, Jang said, as a leader, he has never failed to stand by his people, adding that he will never be found wanting when it comes to defending what is in the best interest of Plateau or her people, but added that, “It is unfortunate that for personal gains, or perhaps in seeking for relevance the Plateau group has decided to ignore this very noble attribute.

“The Wike Group which Jang is a member of, has repeatedly said that their doors are open for reconciliation and this is because members of the group are PDP members through and through.

“It is their desire that Abubakar not only contests the election but wins but that can only be achieved in a just, fair and equitable manner. Not with the current prevailing atmosphere of lopsidedness.”