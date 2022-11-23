Ogundipe Memorial, Viewpoint Eye Centre​ Cater for Ilupeju​ Secondary School

Mary Nnah

​The Ogundipe Memorial Outreach and Viewpoint Specialist Eye Centre​ made their presence felt recently at the Ilupeju Secondary School, Lagos, where a free vision screening​ was conducted​ for the teachers and students.

The event, which was carried out in remembrance of Nigeria’s foremost female English writer, Phebean Ogundipe​ and also to commemorate​ World Sight Day​ at the school premises, was​ geared towards encouraging the students as well as ensuring that both staff and students have a sound vision to bring their academic dreams to reality.

Teachers’ and students’ eyes were checked, medications were administered where necessary, and others who needed glasses were given them free of charge.

Speaking at the event, the Director of View Point Specialist Eye Centre, Agatha Afolabi, said the eye screening programme was important for the students and teachers.​

The principal of Ilupeju Junior Secondary School, Mrs Oyetade Bosede Aderonke, said the programme was commendable. She added that it was a means of remembering Ogundipe.