  • Wednesday, 23rd November, 2022

Ogundipe Memorial, Viewpoint Eye Centre​ Cater for Ilupeju​ Secondary School

Nigeria | 17 hours ago

Mary Nnah

​The Ogundipe Memorial Outreach and Viewpoint Specialist Eye Centre​ made their presence felt recently at the Ilupeju Secondary School, Lagos, where a free vision screening​ was conducted​ for the teachers and students.

The event, which was carried out in remembrance of Nigeria’s foremost female English writer, Phebean Ogundipe​ and also to commemorate​ World Sight Day​ at the school premises, was​ geared towards encouraging the students as well as ensuring that both staff and students have a sound vision to bring their academic dreams to reality.

Teachers’ and students’ eyes were checked, medications were administered where necessary, and others who needed glasses were given them free of charge.

Speaking at the event, the Director of View Point Specialist Eye Centre, Agatha Afolabi, said the eye screening programme was important for the students and teachers.​

The principal of Ilupeju Junior Secondary School, Mrs Oyetade Bosede Aderonke, said the programme was commendable. She added that it was a means of remembering Ogundipe.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.