First Bank Expresses Commitment to Promote Ethics, Education

Ugo Aliogo

FirstBank Nigeria Limited has expressed commitment to promote ethics and education among the Nigeria youths partnering with the CFA Society, the CFA Challenge, a flagship project which seeks to assist university students get required exposure into acceptable professional conduct, standards and integrity required to operate in the financial and business industry globally.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Head, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability/Media and External Relations at FirstBank, Ismail Omamegbe, said the partnership with CFA aligns with the Bank’s commitment to ethics, professional excellence, capacity building and inclusive growth of Nigerian youths and the drive for ethical values.

He noted that as an organisation, First Bank has a corporate responsibility and sustainability strategy which focuses on three core areas; education, health and welfare; diversity and inclusion; as well as responsible lending and procurement.

Speaking on the partnership, the President Society Nigeria, CFA Ibukun Oyedeji, said, First bank started withem in 2017, while noting that the ethics challenge started off in 2016.

She remarked that the bank bought into the idea because it actually aligned with their own strategic goal around their corporate social responsibility, adding that they believed the quality of people that come up from Nigerian universities would actually determine the quality of professionals in Nigerian banking system.

She added: “At CFA Nigeria, we thought catch them young would be the best strategy for us. And that means going into the university and partnering to ensure the integrity of students are put in place before they actually get hired.”