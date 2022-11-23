Breaking: Buhari Names Lauretta Onochie as NDDC Chair 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of his Special Adviser on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, as the substantive Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Buhari’s letter, which was read at plenary Wednesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, also named 15 others as members of the Board.

Details later…