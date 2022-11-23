Azikel Group Donates 40,000 Bags of Rice to Bayelsa  Flood Victims

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Azikel Group, owners of the modular hydro-skimming petroleum refinery in Bayelsa State, has donated 40,000 bags of rice to flood victims in the state, describing the 2022 flood disaster as the lowest point in the lives of the people of the state.

The President of the Azikel Group, Dr. Eruani Azibabu Godbless, said the donation was in fulfilment of his promise to the Bayelsa State Government and the people of the state of his commitment to donate N350million worth of relief materials to victims of the flood disaster, and that hundreds of foams had been donated earlier.

Godbless, while speaking in Yenagoa last Monday at the presentation ceremony attended by the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, represented by the state Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Iselema Gbaranbiri, said though it was a challenge to bring the relief materials to the state, the over 40,0000 mini bags of rice in 10kg relief materials is presented to the state on behalf of his family and staff of Azikel Group.

According to him, the 2022 flood disaster is one of the lowest points in the history of the state. Few weeks ago, Bayelsa State suffered the most devastating flood that the world has ever seen-almost all the means of livelihood of the people were wiped out by water. In 2012, we had a similar situation but 2022 is worse.

“Bayelsa State began to cry to God and man, so there was nothing we could do than to stand up for one another to hold our pains in hope that relief will come. We struggle in these daring times. Governor of Bayelsa State was out in the streets looking for help, going from community to community consoling the people in the state who have continue to suffer the loss. It was a very sad moment I think that that was one of the lowest moments the people have ever seen.”

Diri, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Iselema Gbaranbiri, commended the Azikel Group and its President, Godbless, for the donation, and urged other private individuals and organisations to support the state in its time of needs.

Also speaking, the former Nigerian Ambassador to the Scandinavian countries and current Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Dr. Godknows Bolade Igali, commended the donation, and described the president of Azikel Group as an exemplary leader to the youths of the state.

“Today, the promise made to the people of Bayelsa State has been fulfilled. He promised the donation of relief materials worth N350million and he is fulfilling the promise. This is the biggest donation,” he said.