Abiodun Renames College of Education after Awujale

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has formally renamed the Tai-Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ajose, as the Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology (SACOETEC), with a pledge that the institution would remain a College of Education with the mandate to groom middle level teachers for the educational system of the country.

Abiodun, while speaking at the ceremony yesterday, said his administration would not relent in its quest to make the institution an envy of others in the country.

The governor noted that despite the change in the name, the institution would continue to run its degree programmes, as well as accommodate science and technology courses.

He declared that his administration would be supporting the institution in the area of infrastructure, disclosing that the ongoing reconstruction of road from Ala passing through Omu-Ijebu would soon be inaugurated.

The governor said: “We are gathered today to celebrate a milestone to a glorious future for this institution. Today, Tai Solarin College of Education will cease to exist and in its place, we now have Sikiru Adetona College of Education Science and Technology, Omu-Ajose.

“The college will remain a College of Education with a mandate to groom middle level teachers for our educational system. The college will continue to run its degree programmes in affiliation with universities.

“We will also be supporting the college in the area of infrastructure; in fact, very soon, we will inaugurate the internal roads of the college and the road from Ala passing through Omu.”

Abiodun, who said Ijebuland has prospered under the Awujale, also commended the monarch for single handedly establishing a world-class International Institute of Governance at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye.

He further acknowledged the monarch for not only creating room for development in the land, praising him also for also facilitating developmental programmes through his friends and associates into the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Adeyemi Adefulu, said the emergence of the college as Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology was part of the massive and fundamental re-organisation of the college.

Also, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, while commending the governor for his leadership style, said his various performances speak volume of a man who is well accepted by the people.

Adetona who opined that the forthcoming coming election is a done deal for the governor, said the governor is fully in control of things in the state.

Police Arrest 52-year-old Vice Principal for Raping Minor in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested the Vice Principal of Government Girls Secondary School of Abba Murke, Mr. Enoch Kwaleji, for allegedly raping a 13 years old girl in Song Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman of the State Police Command, Superintendent Suleiman Nguroje, made the disclosure yesterday in a press statement he issued in Yola, which stated that the 52 year old suspect allegedly raped his victim on November 15, 2022, in Sangere Jabbi-Lamba in Girei Local Government Area of the state.

The statement said that the suspect, who is a resident of a famous Salama House in the area, lured his victim to an uncomplicated building and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, which was reported to the police in Jabbi-Lamba town in Song LGA by the mother.

It said: “The suspect, one Enoch Kwaleji, a resident of Salama House Sangere Jabbi Lamba, Girei, was said to have on November 15, 2022, at about 19.00 hours lured the victim to an uncompleted building and forcefully had undue carnal knowledge of her.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a vice principal at Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), senior section, Abba Murke in Song Local Government Area.”

While advising the public, particularly parents, to be watchful of their children especially girls against criminal minded elements, the Commissioner of Police, CP. Sikiru Akande, has directed the officer in charge of the Family Unit to take over investigation and ensure diligent prosecution