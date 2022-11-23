2023: Unscrupulous Foreigners to Face Deportation, A’Ibom Warns





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has said that it would support deportation of any foreigner who runs fowll of the elections laws during the forthcoming 2023 Polls.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, made the assertion when the Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service(NIS), Akwa Ibom State Command, Francisca Dashe Dakat, visited his office.

Ememobong said with security as uppermost on the priority list of the state government, necessary facilities will be ignited to ensure adequate support for the NIS in the quest to effectively sensitize the populace on the security challenges posed by foreigners and other unscrupulous members of the society.

He said NIS has continued to enjoy assistance from the state government over the years as the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, is very committed to the security of the people and commended the agency for being a dependable ally through mutual working relationship and creditably discharge of duties in the state.

Earlier, Dakat had lauded Ememobong for the support extended to the State Command of NIS before and solicited for continuous cordial working relationship and cooperation.

The Comptroller listed the lined-up of programmes of the state command under his watch to include: Public sensitization on security; profiling of beggars; training of immigration officers in the Local Government Area for optimal performance; cultivating synergy with other security agencies in the state and sensitization of foreigners against violation of electoral laws.

“We want to carry out public sensitisation which will include the sensitisation of foreigners especially as we are nearing the general elections in 2023. Any foreigner who is found near the polling booths and violating electoral laws”, will be deported”, the State NIS Comptroller emphasised.

Dakat stressed that NIS will not spare any unscrupulous foreigner who come in as illegal immigrant through the coastline as well as smugglers and criminal elements who disguise themselves as beggars to pose security challenges along the streets of the metropolis and called on members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious action to relevant authorities.